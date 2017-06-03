Murray and Del Potro braced for epic battle at French Open

World number one Andy Murray and 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro square off at the French Open today in the latest chapter of a thrilling rivalry.

Murray holds a 6-3 edge over the giant Argentine, notably downing Del Potro in a gruelling Olympic final to claim a second straight singles gold medal in Rio. But Del Potro avenged that defeat as he rallied from behind to overcome Murray in a five-set epic in last year’s Davis Cup semifinals, with Argentina going on to secure their maiden title. Their third-round clash at Roland Garros represents just the second time the pair have met at a Grand Slam, Murray winning their only previous encounter at the 2008 US Open. “It’s a tough match. Not an easy third round. He’s, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world when he’s fit and healthy,” Murray said of Del Potro. “This year he’s had a lot of tough draws. If you look at the matches that he’s lost, I think he’s played Novak (Djokovic) a few times. I think he lost to (Milos) Raonic in Delray Beach. Miami, I think he lost to Roger (Federer).