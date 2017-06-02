The South African Football Association (Safa) have reached an amicable settlement agreement with axed former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba at the CCMA to end a long-running arbitration hearing.

The figure involved was not disclosed on the record due to a confidentiality clause‚ but it is believed to be in the region of R2.5 million.

The agreement was reached on Friday morning after both parties were advised by highly experienced CCMA commissioner Hlalele Molotsi to return back to the negotiating table to find a solution to the arbitration case.

The deal was reached after lengthy consultations between Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble and the organisation’s lawyer‚ Mark Thompson; and Mashaba and his legal representative Claudio Bollo.

After the proceedings‚ Mashaba declined to comment saying he wanted to gather his thoughts after what has been a taxing hearing.

But Bollo said that Mashaba’s camp were pleased to have reached an amicable end to the saga.

“Shakes is very happy and obviously with a new coach in place‚ settling the matter was in everybody’s interests rather than continue with the fight‚” Bollo told TMG Digital.

“Football is in his blood and hopefully he is going to continue making a contribution in South African football‚ in whatever way people would like him to do.”

Mashaba went to the CCMA in February after he was fired in December for “gross misconduct‚ insubordination and violating Safa’s communications policy” at a disciplinary hearing by the association.

Mashaba expressed frustration in an on-TV outburst at Safa officials and the media following Bafana’s 2-1 win over Senegal in a World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in November‚ leading to his suspension and subsequent dismissal.

Last month‚ the two parties tried to arrive at a settlement but could not come to an agreement‚ with Safa offering a R1.5 million payout while Mashaba demanded at least R2 million to end the process.

During the case‚ Safa called witnesses Matlhomola Morake‚ Dominic Chimhavi‚ Peter Sejake‚ Tebogo Matlanthe‚ Robin Petersen and Mumble‚ who testified that Mashaba’s actions damaged the reputation of the organisation.

Safa also maintained that the professional relationship between themselves and Mashaba had broken down irreparably.

Mashaba did not take the stand.