No added pressure for players before 2017 Champions Trophy, says Duminy

If you were at South Africa’s training session at New Malden outside London yesterday, you would not have guessed the clock was ticking ever more loudly towards another attempt to get the monkey off their backs.

The players ambled off the team bus and through the gate of the sprawling suburban facility – which also serves as the Fulham football academy‚ a base for the London School of Economics cricket team‚ and a training facility for Surrey – with the air of men trying‚ not too hard‚ to walk off Sunday lunch.

They smiled and waved to familiar faces as they went‚ gathered on the field‚ and seemed content to hang about to see what would happen.

Hashim Amla paused to exchange warm greetings and a hearty chat with friends made during his time with Surrey in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

On an oval a hundred or so metres away, an U11 match was on the go – the kit white‚ the ball red‚ the players turning pink from an unusually intense sun.

If there was any pressure to be felt, it might have been by those kids wondering how they were going to explain to their parents why they had not applied enough sunblock.

Among the South Africans‚ the thought that the world was wondering out loud whether the Champions Trophy would end their trophy drought seemed not to carry any importance. Perhaps it does not.

“We don’t want to put extra pressure on ourselves [by] thinking that we need to win this tournament‚” JP Duminy said.

“We definitely want to. I don’t think there’s any other team that wants it more.

“But I don’t feel there’s added pressure.

“There’s always high expectation within the team‚ and my expectation on myself in terms of my performance is always high. “That will never change.” What does need to change is how South Africa handle the heat they do feel.

They won the inaugural International Cricket Council Knockout‚ which was called the Wills International Cup.