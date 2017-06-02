PE athletes eye big titles

Port Elizabeth athletes will not just be making up the numbers when they compete in the South African Half Marathon Championship here this month, EP Athletics spokesman and race director Michael Mbambani says.

“The days of EP athletes just showing up are over,” he said.

“Today, we have athletes who can compete with the best in the country and overseas. The likes of Melikhaya Frans, Zolani Mbongo, Mariano Eesou and Ntombisintu Mfunzi have proved that they are right up there.

“Frans recently set the SA 30km record and finished fifth in the Two Oceans 21km, while Mfunzi was fifth in the women’s category.

“If they do not win, I am certain we will have a podium finish,” he said.