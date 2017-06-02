Aloes aim for semis

EC team beat bottom-half hoodoo

Eastern Cape Aloes will be looking to book a spot in the Brutal Fruit Netball League national semifinals when they play Gauteng Golden Fireballs at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Centre in Bloemfontein today (6pm).

Aloes are in sixth place on the log – the first time they have been in the top half of the standings since joining the league.

Their quarterfinal opponents in today’s match are third on the log.

Coach Desiree Neville said her players had gained confidence from their notable 51-44 win against Baobabs last weekend.

“We are very pleased with last weekend’s results,” she said.

“The team was a bit depleted but we still managed to come away with a confident win.

“Obviously, every week is a new game, so we have to focus on what lies ahead, but we are not going into the match against the Fireballs expecting to lose.

“We are going into that game motivated to come away with a win, which means we will not have to play on Saturday,” she said.