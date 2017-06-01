2023 rugby tournament could eclipse all others

A low risk tournament in terms of security and financial exposure‚ and a high earning yield are key elements of the SA Rugby Union’s impressive Rugby World Cup 2023 bid that was formally presented in Dublin this week.

Less than a month after receiving the government’s official support to bid for RWC 2023‚ Saru presented its bid book with high expectations.

Saru shied away from emotion in the dossier‚ rather letting the facts and figures tell the story of a tournament that could eclipse all others if it is held in South Africa in six years’ time.

“South Africa will be the most profitable World Cup ever because we will be able to produce the tournament at 50% of the cost of any of the European bids‚” Saru chief executive Jurie Roux said.

“If you look at price parity‚ we are one-third of Europe.

“In other words‚ a tourist will be able to come to South Africa for three weeks for the equivalent cost of one week in Europe.

“There is no compromise in quality because our hotel rooms are of the same standards, but double the size.

“Our bid is based on six points – the best facilities‚ the biggest profit‚ a beneficial cost advantage (price parity)‚ a country advantage in that we are a rugby country and embrace the sport, a unique experience country due to all the tourist attractions away from the event‚ and we’re a major event country because we have successfully hosted the football‚ rugby and cricket World Cups.”