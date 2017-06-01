Rabada’s rapid rise to top no surprise to some

Kagiso Rabada’s recent phenomenal ascent to the summit of the ICC ODI bowling rankings may have surprised some, but not Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini.

Ntini has been following Rabada’s progress for years and the 22-yearold’s development and maturity have highly impressed the game’s elder statesman.

“A few years ago we started hearing stories that there was a talented‚ young and quick bowler at the Lions‚” Ntini said.

“As time went by he started getting game time at franchise level.

“The early signs were there for everyone to see.

“I am happy that he is fulfilling his undoubted potential and he has managed to reach the top of the ODI rankings.

“It feels good to see another black South African bowler doing well at that level.

“The most important thing for him now is to stay there for a sustained period of time,” Ntini said.