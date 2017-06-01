Humewood Pro-Am aims to raise thousands for babies

The 10th annual Humewood Pro-Am will look to raise about R40 000 for charity when this year’s event swings into action at the Humewood Golf Club on Sunday.

The two-day event, which finishes at Wedgewood on Monday, now has Market Square Volkswagen Uitenhage as sponsor and Humewood head professional Brendon Timm is convinced it will draw big names in golf and also encourage more businesses to play.

This year’s field features 25 PGA professionals and 75 amateur golfers from around the country.

With R30 000 up for grabs over the two days, the pros will gear up to take on the world’s 96th-ranked course and only true links course in Africa on day one before testing themselves around the newly developed Wedgewood layout.

All proceeds will be donated to Hannah’s Arms, an organisation that rescues abandoned and neglected babies.

“We have been running pro-ams for 10 years now and have raised more than R250 000 for charity,” Timm said.