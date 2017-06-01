Czech star out of Open

Kvitova ends comeback with second-round loss

Petra Kvitova said she was eagerly looking ahead to returning to Wimbledon after her fairytale French Open comeback ended in the second round. The Czech star lost 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5) to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands at Roland Garros yesterday in her first tournament since a horrifying knife attack at her home last December.

“It’s weird. I mean, I’m disappointed, for sure. I came here to win the matches,” Kvitova said.

“I’m not here to sit and talk with you guys, but – that’s nice, as well.

“But I really fought. I mean, after the match, I didn’t feel that bad as normally I probably do.

“I’m still happy I’m here and playing. The fairy tale ended.

“Now, in upcoming weeks, I think it will be business as usual.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to, just focusing on the tennis and everything I need to improve to my game.”

Kvitova, 27, defeated Julia Boserup in the Paris opening round, dropping to her knees in celebration before weeping at the net as her emotions took control.

And, although the two-time Wimbledon champion fell prematurely on her return, Kvitova said it was mission complete after overcoming severe injuries to her left (playing) hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar.

“I didn’t really have expectations here. Just came to, you know, open my comeback, kind of,” she said.

“The mission is completed, which I’m very happy about and I’m happy that this all ended.