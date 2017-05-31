Madibaz triumph in hockey league thriller

The Mecer NMMU Madibaz scored a convincing 6-2 win over the Gelvan Hurricanes in a much-anticipated EP men’s premier league hockey fixture at the NMMU Astro on Sunday.

The fixture was billed as one to watch, and it did not disappoint in this regard.

From the outset, the match was charged with emotion and the game tempo in the first quarter was electrifying.

Play alternated from circle to circle, but it was Madibaz who broke the deadlock first with a goal from Ignatius Malgraff.

Three minutes later, the Hurricanes equalised through a field goal of their own, scored by Winchester Scott.

Madibaz thought they had gone ahead minutes before the end of the quarter, but the goal was disallowed and the teams headed into the mini-break at 1-1.

In the second quarter, the teams continued where they had left off, playing a fast-paced attacking match. However, neither team was able to take the ascendancy in either possession or territory.

The Hurricanes were awarded a penalty corner which they failed to convert, while at the other end, Dillan Langveldt shot just wide of the Hurricanes’ goal.