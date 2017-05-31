Collegiate girls make clean sweep
Hockey teams win against Woodridge and Framesby
Collegiate Girls’ High School came out tops in a full schedule of hockey fixtures against Woodridge and Framesby.
Collegiate won all five of the games played against their opponents.
Both first team matches were well-contested fixtures.
On Thursday, Woodridge hosted Collegiate and the first-team match started off with Woodridge scoring the opener on their home turf through Caylin Maree.
Collegiate upped their game after the opener and patiently pushed to earn their equaliser through Qhayiya Nogoduka in the 15th minute.
Collegiate then managed to gather some momentum and a much better team seemed to appear in the second half.
They continued to score with the match ending 4-1 and the other goals coming from Harriet Bisdee (2) and Staci Edwards.
Friday night saw Framesby take on Collegiate under lights at Collegiate.
The Framesby first team set up a solid structure and made it hard for Collegiate to break it down.
Collegiate managed to go into half time at 3-0 and the final score was 6-0.
Collegiate head of hockey Andrew Beynon said: “It was good to play two local fixtures in one week.
“We want to play as much hockey as possible.
“I am incredibly impressed with the strides Framesby hockey is taking, and will definitely be on high alert for them at this upcoming weekend’s SPAR Hockey Challenge.”