Collegiate girls make clean sweep

Hockey teams win against Woodridge and Framesby

Collegiate Girls’ High School came out tops in a full schedule of hockey fixtures against Woodridge and Framesby.

Collegiate won all five of the games played against their opponents.

Both first team matches were well-contested fixtures.

On Thursday, Woodridge hosted Collegiate and the first-team match started off with Woodridge scoring the opener on their home turf through Caylin Maree.

Collegiate upped their game after the opener and patiently pushed to earn their equaliser through Qhayiya Nogoduka in the 15th minute.

Collegiate then managed to gather some momentum and a much better team seemed to appear in the second half.