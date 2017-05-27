Lock with a giant-sized voice

Mtyanda idolised Pavarotti, not Bok stars like Matfield

In recent weeks the Southern Kings have been reaching the high notes on and off the field thanks to the deep baritone voice and dominant play of their colossal lock Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda.

While Mtyanda brings extra grunt to the Kings on the field, he also boasts a golden voice that has made him a much sought-after singer at weddings.

The giant 1.99m lock does not fit the stereotype when you think of marauding rugby forwards.

Instead of having Springbok lock Victor Matfield as his role model, Mtyanda idolised the famous Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti when he was growing up.

But it is rugby for which he is best known and Mtyanda came on from the bench to replace Irne Herbst in the 71st minute when the Kings scored a famous win over the Sharks two weeks ago.

“With me rugby came at a late stage when I was at school,” the 31-year-old said.

“There was no rugby at Cowan High School in New Brighton, so I had to go to Ithembelihle High School to play my rugby. From there the game just grew on me.

“When I was in grade 11, some of my school mates were saying they wanted to be like Springbok Victor Matfield and things like that.

“I would see someone and just say they play good rugby.

“I did not have any rugby role models. I was singing baritone very seriously at the time and I studied music at Cowan High School.

“I was a singer before so I did not aspire to be a rugby player because I was somebody who liked singing.

“I studied opera and loved it a lot. I still sing at the weddings of my friends when I get invited. One day it would be great to continue with my singing and if I get an opportunity I would definitely grab it.

“I idolised Pavarotti. He was amazing,” Mtyanda said. The jovial lock started his career coming through the youth ranks at the Mighty Elephants (now EP Kings) and made his debut for them in the 2006 Vodacom Cup competition against Western Province.

He joined the Golden Lions later the same year, where he represented their U21 team.

Mtyanda made four appearances for them in the 2007 Vodacom Cup and also represented UJ in the SOUTH African playmaker Peter Grant kicked and guided the Western Force to a morale-boosting 40-26 win over the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby in Brisbane yesterday.

Grant, the former Springbok and Western Stormers fly-half, kicked seven from seven with three conversions and four penalty goals as the Force put behind damaging uncertainty over their future to all but end the Reds’ remote finals hopes.

Both sides scored four tries each, but it was the 32-year-old Grant’s steady goalkicking which proved the difference as the Force won for the third straight time against the disappointing Reds. 2008 Varsity Cup, but failed to break into the first team.

He joined the SWD Eagles at the start of 2009, and he quickly established himself as a regular, making more than 50 appearances for the George-based union.

In 2013, he joined the Pumas prior to the start of the Currie Cup First Division season that year.

He was also in a South Africa President’s XV team

The Force still don’t know if they will be playing in next year’s competition given the continuing uncertainty with the Australian Rugby Union still to decide on which of its five teams to cull.

Queensland looked set to go on to victory after Wallaby skipper and hooker Stephen Moore scored his second try for the Reds to lead 26-21 with 20 minutes left.

But the Force refused to give in and rattled off 19 unanswered points to win comfortably.