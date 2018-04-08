Trollip wins race against Msimanga

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has been re-elected to the position of DA federal chairperson.

Trollip defeated Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga in a fiercely contested election at the party’s federal congress due to end in Pretoria on Sunday.

With Mmusi Maimane re-elected unopposed as party leader‚ the battle between Msimanga and Trollip was the fiercest contest at the DA national congress.

DA national spokesman Refiloe Ntsheke also emerged as the only woman to be elected to the new top leadership of the party as the third deputy federal chairperson.

The party’s federal council chairperson James Selfe was also re-elected to his position unopposed‚ a position he has held for longer than a decade.

Western Cape finance MEC Ivan Meyer was also re-elected as the first deputy federal chairperson‚ with MP Mike Waters voted in as the second deputy federal chairperson.

Former MP Dion George has also been retained in his position as the DA federal finance chairperson.