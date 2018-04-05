IFP planning to raise R200m for comeback in Eastern Cape

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is trying to gain a foothold in the Eastern Cape after its structures came apart in 2010.

The party’s Thabo Mandila said it was trying to raise a startling R200million just for the Eastern Cape leg of its 2019 election campaign.

Mandila said yesterday he was lobbying businesses to donate the R200-million.

The IFP was committed to its second bite at the Eastern Cape vote despite the previous attempt when two splinter groups emerged, which caused the structures to collapse and led to an exodus of members, he said.

“The IFP has existed in the province and therefore there is a seed.