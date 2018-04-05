IFP planning to raise R200m for comeback in Eastern Cape
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is trying to gain a foothold in the Eastern Cape after its structures came apart in 2010.
The party’s Thabo Mandila said it was trying to raise a startling R200million just for the Eastern Cape leg of its 2019 election campaign.
Mandila said yesterday he was lobbying businesses to donate the R200-million.
The IFP was committed to its second bite at the Eastern Cape vote despite the previous attempt when two splinter groups emerged, which caused the structures to collapse and led to an exodus of members, he said.
“The IFP has existed in the province and therefore there is a seed.
“We just need to nurture and grow it. We have been getting responses, although not so positive, but we will keep engaging. It is a continuous process.”
The party says funds will be used to buy 4×4 bakkies for R20-million, and it estimates it will spend R30-million on fuel, which rough maths shows is about enough to drive five new bakkies around the globe.
The party hopes to spend R6-million on hosting rallies in the province, featuring entertainment by various artists. Mandile is also seeking funds to charter planes and hire cars for when they host their national president, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
“At the moment we are building branches and constituencies.
“There is ground for the IFP here, and we are hard [at work] on the ground.” By 2010, the party had managed to set up 12 branches in Ngcobo, three in Mthatha and another three in King William’s Town.
They tumbled when the party experienced the breakaway led by then national chairman Zanele Magwaza-Msibi.