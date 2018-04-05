EFF digs in on secret ballot

Party threatens court action if speaker Lawack does not accede to request

The EFF has formally requested that councillors be allowed to vote by secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip next week. Should speaker Jonathan Lawack – to whom the request has been made – not grant this, the party says, it will take legal action to challenge the rationality of his decision.

The party also said the speaker did not have the casting vote in the event of a tie during voting.

It said there was legal precedence which stated that on weighty issues – such as the election of a mayor – the legislation provided for methods to break a tie, other than the speaker’s casting vote.

EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said the party was still waiting for Lawack to respond. “Our letter to the speaker states that the EFF reserves the right to pursue legal action and he [Lawack] knows this, which is why he is delaying,” Vena said.

“He wants to make sure that we don’t have time to go to court . . . hence he’s withholding his response deliberately to buy time.”

Leading up to Tuesday’s special council meeting, Vena said the EFF was talking to all councillors to persuade them to “do the right thing”.

“Every man and woman in that council has the right to vote with their conscience,” he said.

Lawack confirmed the EFF had submitted its request for a secret ballot, but would not say what his decision was.

Last Thursday, a special council meeting was scheduled to debate six motions including a vote of no confidence in Trollip, the removal of Lawack and chief whip in council Werner Senekal, and a motion to rescind the council decision that had the deputy mayor position removed.

The meeting was delayed after chaos erupted in council chambers which led to the speaker walking out and adjourning that session of the meeting indefinitely.

Following the announcement that his party would vote with the DA mere hours ahead of the vote of no confidence in Trollip, African Independent Congress (AIC) president Mandla Galo said nothing had changed.

“We gave an instruction to councillor [Tshonono] Buyeye to vote with the DA and our decision stands,” Galo said.

He said the AIC was highly disturbed by the ANC leadership in the Eastern Cape after it had failed on its promise to move Matatiele back into KwaZulu-Natal.