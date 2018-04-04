Council meeting on Tuesday
The adjourned special council meeting to deal with the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, among others, will be reconvened on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at the council chambers from 10am.
The special sitting on Thursday, which was meant to debate the motions, descended into chaos and was eventually adjourned after speaker Jonathan Lawack struggled to keep the meeting under control.
The ANC, EFF, UF and UDM also wanted the motions postponed.