Leadership terms, race hot topics for DA congress

Division over whether party bosses’ period in office should be extended

With all eyes on the DA this week as it gears up to elect new leaders, members have been embroiled in heated debates ahead of the congress about whether or not to extend the term of the party bosses.

There is also a strong call from some within the DA about the need for diversity within the leadership structure.

These, among other proposed constitutional amendments, will be thrashed out at the DA’s congress which kicks off in Tshwane on Saturday.

Yesterday, the majority of DA provincial leaders who spoke to The Herald said they believed the party should be more diverse and felt its “Fit For Purpose” slogan discriminated against members who were not fluent in English.

In an article published in the Sunday Times, DA chief whip in parliament John Steenhuisen blasted moves to extend party leader Mmusi Maimane’s term of office and said doing so would make it difficult to hold the leader accountable.

The newspaper reported that in the letter sent to delegates attending the congress, the chief whip also objected to proposed constitutional amendments seeking his removal and that of other DA leaders from the party’s national management committee, describing it as an attempt to centralise power which would be detrimental to the party’s system for checks and balances.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said there was merit in both debates with regard to the term of the leadership structure.

“The five-year term allows a leader who’s been elected to take the party into two cycles of election without having to go through internal infighting,” he said.

“This means Mmusi will be able to take us to the 2019 national election and after this, then you can talk about replacement.

“It’s clear that some people want Mmusi to take us to the 2019 general elections and remove him.

“There should be a clause that allows the removal of a leader should he or she be a bad one.”

Mncwango said it was interesting that the MPs who were arguing that five years was too long were not arguing that their term in parliament should be reduced to three years.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he did not see what the fuss was about on extending the term of office to five years as internal elections were costly and the DA should rather shift its focus to winning the elections.