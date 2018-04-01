Gayton McKenzie – man on a mission

The PA leader spoke to Rochelle de Kock about his project to take youth off the streets and put them in jobs.

Much is known about his history as a criminal who spent a decade in jail. Even the years thereafter, building his empire from scratch as a reformed businessman, author and motivational speaker.

But very little is known about Gayton McKenzie, the man on a mission to employ the youth in the hope of getting them off the streets and saving them from a life of crime.

His target is to create 1 000 jobs for young people by accommodating them in his vast portfolio of businesses, either working in diamond or slate mines, driving long distance trucks, or working as builders, plumbers, painters, electricians. The list is endless.

So far, he has employed about 311 young people from impoverished backgrounds as part of his #VanDieHoekAf (loosely translated #GetOffTheCorner) project. Last month, 30 of those recruits, who are from Nelson Mandela Bay, boarded a train to Johannesburg to take up the job opportunities. Another 50, also from the metro, will be heading that way after the Easter weekend. This does not include the 1 000 staff already employed in the various firms and about 2 000 indirect jobs they create, he said. McKenzie, who was in Port Elizabeth this week in his role as president of the Patriotic Alliance to negotiate with the DA about rejoining the coalition government, spoke about his #VanDieHoekAf project. “Our children here either work in the malls, they are taxi drivers or working in a factory. “Those industries in Nelson Mandela Bay are now full – there’s no more jobs. “There’s no more jobs at Edgars, there’s no more jobs in the mall, there’s no more jobs as petrol attendants,” McKenzie said. “What I want is to introduce them to new industries that are not here. I want to introduce them to the film industry, which I also have shares in. It’s a very vibey industry. “I want to introduce them to the mining industry, which nobody does here. I’m in diamond mining and slate mining in the North West. “I’ve got various interests in different mines. I like to take them where there are lots of opportunities. “These jobs are not to make you wealthy. It’s to keep you off the streets. That’s why it’s called #VanDieHoekAf. “It’s something to start with. If I pay them R5 000 a month, they can save that money and start a vegetable market on the corner. “You don’t have to be working for someone forever, but you’ve got to start somewhere.” He relayed how he took the R1 000 a month he was earning from a security firm when he was released from prison in 2003 and invested it in growing a business. Knowing only too well that a life of crime is not always a choice as many families struggle to get by, McKenzie said a job provided an alternative. “In the northern areas, for example, you can put a million police officers here, but these boys are still gangsters. “If they’re selling drugs and I say stop selling drugs, they’ve still got to eat tonight. “If you create a job for him, you give him a choice. “Not everybody has a choice. Sometimes the choice is ‘if you leave this gang we’ll shoot your mother and father’. Those are some of the choices they face. “But if you have a job, you might be able to help your brother not have to sell drugs on the street corners.”

The young people are provided with transport and a place to stay once they arrive in Johannesburg, which McKenzie says he makes them build themselves. For those recruits from the Bay, he provides money for food initially, which would be deducted from their salaries. “I make them build their own accommodation, but I provide everything. It’s part of building their mindsets. “I will tell them ‘here’s all the material. Build yourself a place to stay. Or go and book yourselves in a hotel’. “I know they don’t have money to book into a hotel, so they must build. It’s a motivational training camp for me. “When they come back from there, those are the ones who really make it. “One came to complain and said there is no hot water. I said ‘leave, go’. I asked if they’re there for hot water or to make money? “You want to build that mental strength and show them that with all the people who’ve made it in life, it was not easy,” McKenzie said. He said not everyone who went to Johannesburg would make it and some would even complain it was “not proper jobs”. “None of them will come back here and say ‘I was not paid’. “It’s not easy. Being in the mines, it’s not an easy job. You’re hitting stones, drilling – but it also brings that discipline to be away from home.” Having amassed a fortune from his hands in various business interests, why has McKenzie turned to politics? He said it was about being able to change the legislation. “There’s no real change if you can’t get involved in changing the legislation. “Politics costs money and the people with money are not interested in starting political parties; they rather want to get from political parties – tenders and so on. “I don’t have a tender; I’m not interested in it. I’m in politics to effect change legislatively.” McKenzie recently made headlines for what has been described as a “cosy relationship” with former president Jacob Zuma. Reports suggested he and personal friend Kenny Kunene were being lined up as BEE partners in a lucrative PetroSA deal with a Russian oil company for gas exploration. Asked about this, McKenzie said he had not signed any tender. “Where’s my name? I’m a businessman and if there’s a big deal, I’m going to go for it. We all vied for that deal, but nobody’s got it. I know now I’m never going to get it. “No one can show you ‘here is Gayton McKenzie’s name’. But I’ll be honest, if they tell me you can get the deal, come now, I will jump over this table and rush to Joburg,” he said. Is he a personal friend of Zuma? “I don’t have friends who are 73 years old,” he joked. McKenzie said, however, that he admired the former president and had “great respect for him”.