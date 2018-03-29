Latest:
WATCH: Chaos as special Trollip vote adjourned

Siyamtanda Capa and Nomazima Nkosi

 

Chaotic scenes were playing out in the Port Elizabeth city centre on Thursday morning as supporters of opposition parties clashed with police, who’ve formed a human chain to prevent them from accessing the council chambers in Military Road.

Meanwhile, inside the chamber, the special council meeting – scheduled for 8am to 10am to discuss the flurry of motions, one of them against mayor Athol Trollip – was adjourned indefinitely by the speaker.

 

Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained that the council rules allow him to adjourn or suspend a meeting if it becomes too disorderly.

The motions will be debated at a future council meeting to be decided upon by Lawack.

Opposition parties are refusing to accept the ruling, which has led to two more adjournments. By 11:10am, the whips of the various political parties requested a 10 minute break to hold a meeting between them with Lawack.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena.  DA leader Mmusi Maimane was caught up in the fray before security intervened.

Outside council supporters of the opposition parties have since returned to City Hall while police continue to monitor the situation.

 

