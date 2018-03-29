EFF won’t give up until Trollip falls

Malema warns party will keep targeting Bay leader

Even if Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip survives the no-confidence motion today, the EFF will come for him time and again until he falls. “Once the EFF pronounces on you, you must know that you are going.”

This was the bold statement made by EFF leader Julius Malema at a packed Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton last night ahead of today’s motion of no confidence against Trollip.

Thousands of EFF supporters clad in their red T-shirts and berets filled the hall to capacity while some sat on the floor and others on the staircases. The fighters sang struggle songs while patiently waiting for Malema to arrive.

The event finally started 90 minutes after the scheduled time.

Addressing the crowd, Malema laid into Trollip.

“We don’t stop. Tomorrow, we are going to attempt to remove Trollip and if we fail, we will come back again until we collapse him and teach him a lesson. We have taken a decision and there’s no retreat about it,” Malema said.

“How many motions of no confidence did [former South African president Jacob] Zuma [survive]? Where is Zuma today? Who is Trollip who survives on some 50/50 arrangement? Zuma had 60% plus support, but when the EFF said come here, he ran away.”

Malema said previous attempts to remove Trollip had been orchestrated by “Mickey Mouse” parties.

“Trollip, today, tomorrow or the day after, it doesn’t matter. We have declared that you are going and it will not change,” Malema said.

Should Trollip survive today’s motion they would ensure the DA in the future struggled to pass any budget items as they would vote against them.

“For whatever he wants to do in this municipality, we are not with him. He is alone until they come before us and tell us, how are we getting our land,” Malema said.

Malema said the reason for the EFF putting the motion forward was that the party’s leaders had made a tactical move to arrive at a strategic level which ultimately would deliver land to the people.