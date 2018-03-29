Council meeting nothing but disruptions, screaming matches – no Trollip vote

More than seven hours after the Nelson Mandela Bay council convened this morning, not a single agenda item has been concluded.

Both the special council sitting scheduled for 8am Thursday morning and the ordinary council meeting which was scheduled to start at 10am were disrupted by spurious points of order, screaming matches between political parties and at least three adjournments.

After council speaker Jonathan Lawack, whose head is also on the chopping block, announced that discussions regarding the special sitting were suspended, the council broke into chaos.

DA councillor Sandile Rhwexwana nearly came to blows with the ANC’s Mvuzo Mbelekane.

Meanwhile, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena confronted PA councillor and new coalition partner Marlon Daniels regarding their midnight meeting this week following news that the PA would be voting with the DA.

“You called us to your house, you told us you were at home and we should come,” Vena said.

Vena, who was causing a scene by shouting at Daniels, attracted the attention of the entire council.

Fellow caucus member UF Councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said while at Daniels’ home the PA councillor said he would “kill the DA from the inside” and that he wanted to “beat up Athol Trollip.”

Soon after, an argument broke out between a couple of DA and ANC councillors.

Lawack then adjourned the meeting for 30 minutes after which the draft operation and capital budget, which were tabled for noting, were noted.

Council then adjourned for the next 14 days.

More singing in the chamber, Lawack has left the chamber again. This is the third time he has walked out of the chamber. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/1faTf4Fm9H — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018