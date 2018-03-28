EFF will come for Trollip “again and again, until he falls” – Malema

Even if Athol Trollip survives the motion tomorrow, we as the EFF will come for him again and again until he falls.

“Once the EFF pronounces on you, you must know that you are going.”

This was the bold statement made by EFF leader Julius Malema at a packed Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton earlier tonight ahead of Thursday’s motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Trollip.

“We don’t stop. Tomorrow, we are going to attempt to remove Trollip and if we fail, we’ll come back again until we collapse him and teach him a lesson.

” We’ve taken a decision and there’s no retreat about it,” Malema said.

“How many motions of no confidence did [former South African president Jacob] Zuma [survive]? Where is Zuma today? Who is Trollip who survives on some 50/50 arrangement? Zuma had 60% plus support but when the EFF said come here, he ran away,” Malema said.

Malema said the previous attempts to remove Trollip had been orchestrated by “Mickey Mouse” parties.

“Trollip, today, tomorrow or the day after it doesn’t matter. We have declared that you are going and it will not change,” Malema said.

Malema said should Trollip survive tomorrow’s motion they would in the future struggle to pass any budget items as the EFF would continuously vote against them.

More on this story in The Herald tomorrow.