Four East Cape MECs in firing line

A cabinet reshuffle will see four Eastern Cape MECs fired “as a matter of urgency”. The ANC’s provincial executive committee took the decision to fire Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi, Roads and Public Works MEC Thandiswa Marawu and Finance, Economic Affairs and Tourism MEC Sakhumzi Somyo at a meeting held in Calata House on Monday afternoon.

The government changes weaken premier Phumulo Masualle as power within the ruling party shifts in favour of Oscar Mabuyane, its provincial chairman.

This was after ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi broke the news that the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had resolved to affirm the pre-October provincial executive – but also instructed it to continue with the cabinet shake-up agreed on a month ago.

It wants Masualle to serve his full term as premier until next year’s general election for the sake of unity. Masualle – and at least five of his MECs – have been at loggerheads with the PEC since the highly contested elective conference in East London in October ended with Mabuyane elected as chairman. It is understood that the fifth MEC, Dr Phumza Dyantyi – who was among those who deserted the contested October conference and gathered at a parallel venue after a fight broke out – is to retain her health portfolio. Addressing a media conference yesterday, Ngcukayitobi confirmed the plan to recall certain MECs, but said they would have to discuss it with Masualle at a meeting to be held by the end of this week. “It is going to happen, we are going to have a discussion between ourselves [the PEC] and the premier,” he said. “Once we deal with that, the premier will be able to pronounce the changes.” The five MECs tried in vain to capitalise on the tumultuousness of the conference – where delegates threw chairs – as a basis to nullify the outcomes.

But their attempt to oust Mabuyane and his PEC from Calata House was quashed when the NEC rejected the report of a team tasked to investigate the chaos, which recommended that the PEC be disbanded. The Sbu Ndebele report was too inconsistent, the NEC ruled. Ngcukayitobi refused to divulge names of those in the firing line, saying it was an internal matter. But a source who attended Monday’s meeting confirmed the four would be fired. “The PEC wants the four fired and replaced with new blood, while other MECs will be swapped to other portfolios,” the source said. Asked whether the PEC was disappointed that it had been instructed to work with Masualle – who had been identified as among those to be replaced – Ngcukayitobi said at no stage did the PEC declare the provincial government in a state of collapse. “We did not say that. We said there are areas which have not done what they are supposed to do,” he said. “This is an opportunity to self-correct and ensure that the premier is given an opportunity to correct those particular matters, working with the PEC.” The Herald’s sister paper, the Daily Dispatch, has previously reported on other changes rumoured to be in the pipeline, including moving Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana to Human Settlements and the incumbent, Helen Sauls-August, to Public Works. Cooperative Governance MEC Fikile Xasa may move to Rural Development and Agrarian reform, and Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC Pemmy Majodina may move back to social development – a portfolio she held between 2009 and 2014.

MPL Xolile Nqatha is expected to replace Xasa. The new brooms would be Mabuyane – recently sworn in as an MPL so he could be assigned to Finance and his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko to Economic Affairs – and deputy speaker Bulelwa Tunyiswa, said to be destined for Sport and Recreation. It is understood Marawu could replace Tunyiswa as deputy speaker. Ngcukayitobi said once they had discussed the changes with Masualle by the end of this week, a report would be submitted to the ANC’s national officials as a matter of urgency and the changes would be put into effect.