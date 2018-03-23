ANC refuses to reveal name of mayoral candidate

The ANC is playing its cards close to its chest, refusing to reveal the name of its “credible” mayoral candidate ahead of Thursday’s no-confidence motion against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they would not discuss the name of the candidate with the media as it was an internal matter and would be canvassed with other parties first.

“It’s an internal matter for now and such discussions will be canvassed with other parties before we talk to the media,” he said.

On Thursday, councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay will deliberate on a number of motions to be tabled by opposition parties.

They include motions to remove council speaker Jonathan Lawack, chief whip Werner Senekal, to rescind a previous decision to do away with the deputy mayor position, and to remove all portfolio heads in the mayoral committee.

Speaking at the 33rd anniversary of the Langa Massacre in Uitenhage on Wednesday, ANC acting regional chairman Phumzile Tshuni said the party would bus in people to the Vuyisile Mini Square in front of the Port Elizabeth City Hall for the council votes.

“We will organise transport for our people so that when he is removed, he must hear the thunderous footsteps of our people,” he said.