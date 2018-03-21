Motions to get rid of mayor ‘like witchcraft’

Maimane visits Bay to warn on motives of those who want Trollip out

The DA is desperately trying to gain the sympathy and backing of Nelson Mandela Bay residents ahead of the no-confidence motion set to be tabled against mayor Athol Trollip next week.

The party is even seeking divine intervention, with a mass prayer session planned for later this week.

Addressing a packed Babs Madlakane Hall in Uitenhage yesterday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the motions to be debated in council next Thursday could be compared to witchcraft and the party would fight them.

“How can you undermine the will of the people and say, via the backdoor, you are going to bring back the tsotsis who have stolen from the people?” he said.

“If people are used to stealing they don’t care who they are stealing from as long as they are benefiting.

“Tsotsis will always stand together,” Maimane said.

He said Trollip’s detractors wanted to bring the ANC back into power so they could also steal from the poor.

“But we will not let them,” Maimane said to the crowd, which shouted in agreement.

Maimane said he missed Deputy President David Mabuza’s first oral answer session in parliament to garner support for Trollip.

He said he would do the same for Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba should they find themselves in similar positions.