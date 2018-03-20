ANC keen for Trollip to go but wary of EFF

While the ANC will support the EFF’s move to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, it is wary about jumping into bed with the EFF.

This was the view expressed by ANC Bay branches at a meeting with some of the party’s national bosses at the weekend, including secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Three insiders said all the branches were in favour of removing Trollip through the no-confidence motion, but they expressed scepticism about relying on the EFF for support.

One branch leader said: “In principle we all agreed that we support the vote of no confidence but we were unsure whether or not to partner with the EFF by providing a mayoral candidate.

“Specifically, the alliance partner Cosatu warned us not to get involved and rather vote with the EFF, but not take up positions as the EFF is not trustworthy.”

Another branch leader said most of the branches said they did not trust the EFF as it often changed its tune.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said yesterday the ANC was in talks with all opposition parties.