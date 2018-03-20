ANC keen for Trollip to go but wary of EFF
While the ANC will support the EFF’s move to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, it is wary about jumping into bed with the EFF.
This was the view expressed by ANC Bay branches at a meeting with some of the party’s national bosses at the weekend, including secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Three insiders said all the branches were in favour of removing Trollip through the no-confidence motion, but they expressed scepticism about relying on the EFF for support.
One branch leader said: “In principle we all agreed that we support the vote of no confidence but we were unsure whether or not to partner with the EFF by providing a mayoral candidate.
“Specifically, the alliance partner Cosatu warned us not to get involved and rather vote with the EFF, but not take up positions as the EFF is not trustworthy.”
Another branch leader said most of the branches said they did not trust the EFF as it often changed its tune.
ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said yesterday the ANC was in talks with all opposition parties.
“The attitude of the ANC is that Trollip must go as soon as possible. People of Nelson Mandela Bay have expressed their dissatisfaction with Trollip’s administration,” he said.
“The ANC has the firm view that a new pro-poor political administration should be established from March 29 going forward.”
He said the party’s highest decision-making body, the NEC, would decide at the weekend on a mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay as well as whether or not the ANC should form a coalition with other opposition parties should their motion to remove Trollip succeed.
Last week opposition parties submitted motions to remove Trollip, chief whip Werner Senekal, speaker Jonathan Lawack and the rest of the political heads in the DA-led coalition.
Meanwhile, Eastern Cape ANC spokesman Gift Ngqondi rubbished reports that the party had submitted a candidate’s name to the EFF.
“The ANC, for obvious reasons, supports the motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip.
“Beyond just names that are thrown around including the demand by the EFF that the ANC must provide a credible leader as the mayor, what is our strategic goal?” Ngqondi asked.
He said they would continue engaging other opposition parties.