In 24 hours the DA’s disciplinary panel will decide whether the hearing against Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will be held behind closed doors.

On Monday morning De Lille went on radio to speak about the importance of allowing the media and the public access to the hearing. She also issued a statement on Sunday explaining her position.

“My lawyers have emphasised to the party that I can only restore my reputation if the public is able to view and assess for themselves whether the process is fair‚” said De Lille.

“The party‚ however‚ wants a closed hearing and‚ quite ironically‚ it is Ms Glynnis Breytenbach‚ who fought for her own disciplinary hearing to be open when she was at the NPA‚ who is now leading the fight for a secret hearing.”

When TimesLIVE contacted Breytenbach‚ the chair of the DA’s federal legal commission‚ she said: “It is unfortunate that Ms De Lille refers to me in person because‚ of course‚ it was not me in person‚ it is the party’s stance. I represent the party.”

James Selfe‚ the DA’s federal council chairman‚ said the panel would meet on Tuesday to decide whether or not the hearing would be open to the public and the press.

“The panel has asked for heads of argument on this issue about whether it should be open or not. It will be argued as the first item in limine before the hearing starts … I imagine they will give a judgment there and then‚” said Selfe.

Meanwhile it is business as usual for De Lille. On Monday she will host 40 beneficiaries of a Rondebosch East land claim for a “ceremonial handover over of the land to mark the conclusion of the city’s role in the process.”

De Lille has come under fire for allegedly interfering with staff selection processes and maladministration.

In her statement she pointed out that she had not been charged with corruption and said the bulk of the charges against her “concern allegations of highly technical transgressions which do not involve me at all‚ other than the contention that as the ‘boss’ of the city I should be held liable.”

