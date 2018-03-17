Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has cautioned the Economic Freedom Fighters that voters‚ including their own‚ will punish them severely if they return Nelson Mandela Bay to the ANC.

The EFF has moved a motion of no confidence in DA Mayor Athol Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Speaking after a two-day meeting of the DA’s federal executive on Saturday‚ Maimane warned that if the motion succeeds‚ which he said was not guaranteed‚ the EFF “will have handed the metro back to the same corrupt ANC that brought that metro to its knees”.

“The EFF must know that voters‚ even their own voters‚ will punish them severely for returning the metro to the corrupt ANC‚ just as it is slowly emerging from the legacy of twenty years of corruption‚” he asserted.

He said that voters had rejected the ANC in NMB because the city had been so stripped through corruption and maladministration that it could barely deliver any basic services.

In 18 months‚ the DA-led coalition in NMB had turned the city around.

“We have made progress in basic service delivery‚ in righting the finances of the metro‚ and in delivering a Metro Police department to fight crime.

“This good progress will be halted if the EFF returns the metro to the corrupt ANC‚” Maimane said.

He said the DA would mobilise public support to Save Nelson Mandela Bay‚ and had launched a petition for the public to sign.

“We also encourage the public to contact EFF councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay and make it clear to them that voters rejected the corrupt ANC in NMB‚ and don’t want them back.”