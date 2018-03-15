Malema questions figures on costs of ex-president’s cases

Former president Jacob Zuma has undertaken to pay back personally the millions of rands spent by the taxpayer to defend his court cases related to corruption charges against him should he lose.

This was disclosed in the National Assembly by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his first oral question-and-answer session with MPs‚ during which opposition parties forced him to defend the decision to provide legal aid to his predecessor.

Responding to a question by EFF leader Julius Malema on how much had been spent on Zuma’s legal fees since 2009 and which policy had informed that decision‚ Ramaphosa said the government had spent R15.3-million on court cases related to the withdrawal of criminal charges against Zuma between 2006 and 2009.

He said this was based on the advice from the Department of Justice and the Presidency after Zuma undertook to pay back the money should he not defeat the charges against him. But Malema was not impressed with the answer‚ saying it did not include other legal cases in which the taxpayer had footed his bill, such as litigation on the Nkandla matter and his court challenges against the public protector’s state of capture report.