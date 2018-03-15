East Cape leadership fate with NEC
The future of the leadership structure elected at the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference five months ago is now in the hands of the party’s national bosses.
The national executive committee (NEC), which is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, will have to decide if the provincial leadership elected at the disrupted conference in East London is a legitimate structure.
The group known as the pro-Phumulo Masualle group, who lost the election at the East London conference, questioned the legitimacy of the event which turned violent, with at least eight delegates treated in hospital.
They sent a 29-page report to the ANC national headquarters claiming foul play and stating that the conference had proceeded illegally.
The NEC tasked appeals panel chairman Sbusiso Ndebele with probing the complaints to determine the conference’s legitimacy.
Yesterday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party’s national working committee (NWC) had noted Ndebele’s report at its meeting on Monday.
Magashule made the announcement at a media briefing yesterday.
“The NWC noted the report by the Sbu Ndebele Commission on the outcomes of the Eastern Cape eighth provincial elective conference and the report will be placed before the NEC for decision-making,” he said.
Responding to questions about the recommendations in the report, Magashule said the report would only be made public once it had been tabled before the NEC.
“Everybody will have to wait for that internal process and the report to be made public once the NEC has actually taken a position on it,” he said.
“For now, as I said, the NWC has noted the report. That [appeals panel chaired by Ndebele] must go to the NEC.
“In terms of the constitutional [amendments] adopted at the national conference, we now have the national dispute resolution committee [to deal with internal matters].”
An unsigned report that has been circulated on social media, purportedly written by Ndebele, recommends that the provincial executive committee be disbanded and an interim structure be appointed.
Neither Ndebele nor ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe have been willing to entertain questions about the report.
They previously said it would be dealt with by the relevant ANC structures.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said yesterday that no decision had been communicated to the PEC about Ndebele’s report.
Meanwhile, lawyer Mvuzo Notyesi, who is representing disgruntled ANC members questioning the legitimacy of the provincial conference, filed appeal papers directly to the Constitutional Court yesterday.
Notyesi said the papers he filed requested permission to skip the appeals process at the Supreme Court of Appeals
In January, Notyesi lost the case in the East London High Court.
“We’ve appealed to the Constitutional Court,” he said.
“There’s no need to go to other places on the basis of the items we are raising which are constitutional issues”
Asked whether his clients were not waiting for the ANC NEC to make a decision regarding the validity of the conference, Notyesi said: “In January, my clients wrote to the NEC asking them to make a decision and there’s been no response up until now.”
When asked about the details of the papers filed with the Constitutional Court, Eastern Cape ANC leader Andile Lungisa said he knew nothing about court papers as he was not a lawyer.