East Cape leadership fate with NEC

The future of the leadership structure elected at the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference five months ago is now in the hands of the party’s national bosses.

The national executive committee (NEC), which is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, will have to decide if the provincial leadership elected at the disrupted conference in East London is a legitimate structure.

The group known as the pro-Phumulo Masualle group, who lost the election at the East London conference, questioned the legitimacy of the event which turned violent, with at least eight delegates treated in hospital.

They sent a 29-page report to the ANC national headquarters claiming foul play and stating that the conference had proceeded illegally.

The NEC tasked appeals panel chairman Sbusiso Ndebele with probing the complaints to determine the conference’s legitimacy.

Yesterday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party’s national working committee (NWC) had noted Ndebele’s report at its meeting on Monday.

Magashule made the announcement at a media briefing yesterday.

“The NWC noted the report by the Sbu Ndebele Commission on the outcomes of the Eastern Cape eighth provincial elective conference and the report will be placed before the NEC for decision-making,” he said.

Responding to questions about the recommendations in the report, Magashule said the report would only be made public once it had been tabled before the NEC.

“Everybody will have to wait for that internal process and the report to be made public once the NEC has actually taken a position on it,” he said.

“For now, as I said, the NWC has noted the report. That [appeals panel chaired by Ndebele] must go to the NEC.