Disgraced ANC councillor suspended

Disgraced ANC councillor and convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba has been suspended from party activities with immediate effect.

However, he remains a councillor until the party decides otherwise.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed Nombiba’s temporary suspension, saying that the Ward 20 councillor also faced disciplinary action.

“The ANC provincial working committee received the report on the corruption and fraud verdict against him and, on the seriousness of the said act, decided to temporarily suspend the comrade,” he said.

Nombiba was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in the Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth on Friday after defrauding the municipality of R20 000 from the ward discretionary fund.

“The ANC takes [a] very dim view and acts seriously [against] fraud and corruption,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“[It’s] worse when committed by those holding public office.”