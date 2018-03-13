BREAKING | Trollip’s open letter to Malema

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has extended an invitation to EFF leader Julius Malema to “come and see for yourself” how well the Metro was thriving under the DA-coalition government.

In his letter, Trollip said Malema had no first hand account of what was happening in the Metro as the EFF leader had not visited the Bay since the coalition government in 2016.

Following Malema’s announcement in parliament that the EFF would table a motion of no confidence in the mayor on April 6, Trollip said he was confounded that Malema had unilaterally decided to punish the DA and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay due to the colour of his skin.

Click on the image below to read the full letter: