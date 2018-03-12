Call for convicted ANC councillor to be removed

The DA’s chief whip Werner Senekal has called on the ANC to immediately remove its councillor, Bongo Nombiba, after he was found guilty of fraud and money laundering on Friday.

Senekal said yesterday the Ward 20 councillor’s conviction indicated in no uncertain terms that he was not fit to be a metro councillor.

“The vacancy must be declared and a by-election must be scheduled. The people of Ward 20 deserve better than a criminal as their public representative,” Senekal said.

The Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court found Nombiba guilty of fraud and money laundering but he was acquitted on two charges of corruption.

Nombiba was arrested by the Hawks in December 2016 and charged with one count of fraud, two of corruption and one of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The court found Nombiba had facilitated a donation from the Ward 20 municipal discretionary fund for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation (NGO) caring for the elderly.