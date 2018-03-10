Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will “campaign” for his party in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday‚ ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said Zuma told the party he was volunteering his assistance.

The Electoral Commission is running a registration drive across the country this weekend for the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula said that Zuma‚ “in his retirement … has availed himself to support and to be ready to be deployed by the ANC”.

“It’s not a question that he is deployed in KZN; he resides there. So this weekend he prefers to be working in KZN‚ particularly in and around the areas of Nkandla‚ where he actually resides‚” said Mbalula.

He added that in the future‚ should Zuma be available again‚ he may be “deployed” to campaign in areas such as Gauteng.

Mbalula said that the ANC’s campaign “squarely falls on the leadership of the ANC currently. All others are supporting the campaign. So nobody who wants to work on the campaign will be dislodged.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Gauteng this weekend to encourage voters to register. – TimesLIVE