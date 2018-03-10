Bay wards all set for voter registration weekend

It is all systems go for voter registration weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to the Electoral Commission’s Crosby Bacela, who said that all 254 voting stations across the metro’s 60 wards were secured and ready to take on new voters.

“This is an effort by the IEC following the 2016 constitutional court decision encouraging us to have addresses on the voters’ roll. By June this year, we have to report back to the courts to show our progress,” Bacela said.

This is in preparation for next year’s general elections.

The registration weekend allows registered voters whose addresses are not on the voters’ roll to provide the information, and assists new voters to register, and those who have recently moved to reregister in their correct voting districts.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo revealed that despite its best efforts to collect the addresses of voters, the Electoral Commission did not have addresses for 2.8 million voters.

“The voters’ roll is a fundamental safeguard for free and fair elections.