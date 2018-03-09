We don’t fear Zwelithini, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for “intimidating” people calling for expropriation of land without compensation.
Addressing a media conference yesterday, Malema said South Africa was a democracy and his party had a right to disagree with Zwelithini.
“Let us not talk war‚ let us not beat war drums here. Let us come up with superior argument on why it should not be done like that‚” Malema said.
“We must debate issues openly‚ including disagreeing with the Zulu king.
“The Zulu king must call for engagement with regards to the land. He must be respected‚ he must not be feared.
“I don’t fear anyone‚ no one. I only fear God‚” Malema said.
He was referring to Zwelithini’s statements that Zulu warriors were ready to defend their land.
Zwelithini was reacting to a proposal by a high-level panel‚ chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ which found that the Ingonyama Trust Act was unconstitutional and should be repealed.
The monarch also called for every member of the Zulu nation to contribute R5 to a potential court case to prevent the repeal from happening.
This comes in the wake of a successful EFF-led motion in parliament on expropriation of land without compensation.
Now‚ interested parties have a chance to submit their views and make proposals on the motion‚ which seeks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution‚ which deals with land expropriation.
“We have never promised war to the Zulu kingdom‚ we have never promised war to the Afrikaners‚ we have never promised war to the whites. We have called for engagement.
“So why should the response be, ‘leave what you are doing otherwise you will meet the unexpected’.
“What type of language is this in a democratic South Africa?” Malema asked.
Malema said the debate was not about war but about how to get people‚ including the Zulus‚ Vendas and Xhosas‚ to benefit from their land.
Malema said the EFF was open to meeting with “sensible and interested parties” while the parliamentary process was ongoing.