New D-Day looms for budget to be approved

Mayor buys council extra time but key projects could be affected

Mayor Athol Trollip is hoping councillors will give the possible changes to the metro’s budget – which was rejected in council last week – another chance. Speaking at a mayoral committee meeting yesterday, Trollip said he had reached out to the MEC for local government to buy the council time to discuss the budget again.

This is because all approved changes to the budget had to be submitted by the end of the financial year on February 28.

City manager Johann Mettler said he had written to the MEC, who had the power to ask the national government for exemption on the metro’s behalf.

If this is successful, the council will be able to revisit the budget at its meeting on March 29, with the aim of submitting any approved changes by March 31.

Trollip said several key service delivery projects would be affected if the budget was not approved.

These included a public lighting initiative (R13.3-million), tarring of various gravel roads (R9-million), electrification of informal households (R35.7-million), an internal leaks detection programme (R39.7-million) and filling of critical vacancies (R66.9-million).

The vacancies include positions for private security staff, which council voted in April to insource.