Ward 1 contenders in pursuit of voters

In a last-ditch effort to win over votes, political parties vying for the vacant councillor position in Ward 1 hit the campaign trail yesterday in the hope of winning the highly contested ward.

The EFF was handing out pamphlets ahead of the tomorrow’s by-election. Special votes will be cast today. The ANC spent the afternoon putting up posters in the hope of being more visible, and the DA held a meeting with residents of the city’s second-biggest ward at Summerstrand’s Freedom Church.

The DA’s PE South West constituency leader, Bobby Stevenson, called on all the party’s supporters to come out and vote tomorrow.

“A strong win will send a powerful message that people want the DA-led coalition government and want it to continue making the changes it’s been implementing,” Stevenson said.

ANC communications officer Lufefe Mkutu said the party wanted to send a clear message that the party was fielding a young person to reaffirm that the world was getting younger and it was up to the younger generation to prove itself.

“We’re committed to working with the people of Ward 1 and we want to bring back its vibrancy and include them in governing the ward,” he said.