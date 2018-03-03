Parliament wants answers – now

Parliament is demanding answers on allegations that the National Prosecuting Authority deliberately delayed making arrests in the highprofile investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project.

And they want the answers on Wednesday.

“Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the portfolio committee on police convened a special joint sitting on Wednesday March 7 to interrogate revelations that the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) investigations into state capture were impeded by slow decision-making by the NPA‚” a statement issued yesterday read.

The statement was issued jointly by Mathole Motshekga and Francois Beukman‚ the respective chairs of the justice and police portfolio committees.

“The chairpersons indicated that both the head of the NPA‚ Advocate Shaun Abrahams‚ and the acting head of the Hawks‚ Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata‚ will be invited to the meeting‚” the statement continued.