Association threatens to boycott rates

The Nelson Mandela Bay Ratepayers Association has threatened a mass rates boycott in the city should mayor Athol Trollip be ousted through a motion of no confidence next month.

It believes that the EFF’s plan to teach the DA a lesson for not supporting its position on land expropriation would open the door for the ANC to claw its way back into power.

Confident that a threat to withhold rates – which is against the law – would put enough pressure on the EFF to rethink its plan, Bay Ratepayers Association chairman Kobus Gerber said they could not simply fold their arms.

The last time the ratepayers threatened to withhold rates was in 2013 when the council battled to appoint a permanent city manager for almost six years.

“We are not going to allow the ANC to come back and loot the city, not with the likes of the EFF, which is a militant party. We can’t have that and we will not allow that in our city.

“We are not going to take our hard-earned money and put it in the hands of these incompetent people who just looted money,” Gerber said.

Gerber’s call comes in the midst of a standoff between the EFF and the DA, with tensions having escalated into a public spat between the top brass of the parties.

It all stemmed from an announcement by EFF leader Julius Malema in parliament this week that as a “warning shot” to the DA for not supporting its stance on land expropriation without compensation, it would lead a bid to remove Trollip from office.

Malema added in interviews with the media that it was gunning for Trollip – not because he stole money – but because they wanted to teach “these white people” a lesson that they meant business about land expropriation without compensation.

The fiery situation has been heightened with the DA closing ranks around Trollip. A flurry of back-and-forth statements have been issued by the two parties, each of them standing their ground.

On Thursday, the DA vowed to report Malema to the Equality Court for hate speech for saying, “[W]e are going to remove a mayor of PE . . . [w]e are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat”.

Yesterday, EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded that they were not deterred by the “misrepresentation” of Malema’s statement.

“The DA knows that we used ‘throat-cutting’ as a figure of speech for unapologetically and unsympathetically removing Trollip to mirror their own unsympathetic attitude towards black land loss,” Ndlozi said.