The ANC top echelons were at pains yesterday to try to explain the reasoning for the deployment of some party members to Luthuli House on a full-time basis and how they will be paid and share the organisational work.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule introduced the newly appointed members at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters‚ saying that they would be responsible for the running of the organisation.

Former KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu‚ who is the newly appointed ANC head of organising and campaigns‚ said that the party deployees to Luthuli House would focus on working together as a unit to strengthen the organisation.

He said the newly appointed full-time ANC members at Luthuli House would not “cause any stampede” but would work together as a team.

“We will work as a team. The work we are doing at the head office requires much more specialisation than it did years ago. So we do not foresee any stampede‚” he said.

This was echoed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who emphasised that the ANC deployees to Luthuli House were full-time and were not in any competition.