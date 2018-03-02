Luthuli House deployees to help run ANC
The ANC top echelons were at pains yesterday to try to explain the reasoning for the deployment of some party members to Luthuli House on a full-time basis and how they will be paid and share the organisational work.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule introduced the newly appointed members at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters‚ saying that they would be responsible for the running of the organisation.
Former KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu‚ who is the newly appointed ANC head of organising and campaigns‚ said that the party deployees to Luthuli House would focus on working together as a unit to strengthen the organisation.
He said the newly appointed full-time ANC members at Luthuli House would not “cause any stampede” but would work together as a team.
“We will work as a team. The work we are doing at the head office requires much more specialisation than it did years ago. So we do not foresee any stampede‚” he said.
This was echoed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who emphasised that the ANC deployees to Luthuli House were full-time and were not in any competition.
“We are not contesting here‚ we are a team that is working on building a strengthened and modernised ANC. We each have our own work to do‚” she said.
Asked about recent reports that a leaked Sbu Ndebele-led appeals panel report suggested that the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) be dissolved‚ Duarte said that the report had been finalised and presented to Magashule.
“We will take that report through the processes that work for the ANC. We will discuss it as the officials and it will go to the national working committee.
“Thereafter, the recommendations of the report will be discussed with the leadership of the ANC in the Eastern Cape and after that we will discuss how we implement those recommendations‚” Duarte said
The Luthuli House deployees include Fikile Mbalula as head of elections‚ former ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa in the president’s office‚ Dakota Lekgoete in organising and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as general manager.
Magashule commended parliament for the adoption of the EFF’s motion on land expropriation without compensation, saying it was a landmark resolution of the ANC conference.
Answering a question, Mbalula said the adoption of the motion was a victory for South Africans as it was addressing a historic injustice.