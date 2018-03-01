City manager under fire for golden handshake to Harper

Nelson Mandela Bay opposition councillors have rejected city manager Johann Mettler’s reasons for dishing out a golden handshake to former metro finance head Trevor Harper.

Opposition parties who participated in a confidential debate on Tuesday said Mettler did not have the power to negotiate on the council’s behalf.

Five insiders said the opposition also rejected a proposal to have acting chief financial officer Barbara de Scande continue for a further three months.

Instead, Jackson Ngcelwane was appointed as acting chief financial officer for three months.

Harper was suspended in November 2016 for unauthorised payments to Afrisec, a company that did work for the metro’s bus system.

Harper resigned last month and walked away with R1.3-million, including a payout for 52 days of leave accumulated while on suspension.

The councillors did not want to be named as the meeting was confidential.

One said the biggest issue they had was the way the settlement had been reached.

“As a council, we had an issue with how it was handled.

“We expected a report-back from the city manager. Instead we heard about this in the media,” he said.

The councillor said they also questioned how Mettler had the authority to negotiate on behalf of the council. Mettler could not just bring a report for the council to note, the councillor said.