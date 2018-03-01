City manager under fire for golden handshake to Harper
Nelson Mandela Bay opposition councillors have rejected city manager Johann Mettler’s reasons for dishing out a golden handshake to former metro finance head Trevor Harper.
Opposition parties who participated in a confidential debate on Tuesday said Mettler did not have the power to negotiate on the council’s behalf.
Five insiders said the opposition also rejected a proposal to have acting chief financial officer Barbara de Scande continue for a further three months.
Instead, Jackson Ngcelwane was appointed as acting chief financial officer for three months.
Harper was suspended in November 2016 for unauthorised payments to Afrisec, a company that did work for the metro’s bus system.
Harper resigned last month and walked away with R1.3-million, including a payout for 52 days of leave accumulated while on suspension.
The councillors did not want to be named as the meeting was confidential.
One said the biggest issue they had was the way the settlement had been reached.
“As a council, we had an issue with how it was handled.
“We expected a report-back from the city manager. Instead we heard about this in the media,” he said.
The councillor said they also questioned how Mettler had the authority to negotiate on behalf of the council. Mettler could not just bring a report for the council to note, the councillor said.
“Our intention was to reject it and hold Mettler liable, but the debate got out of hand,” he said.
The opposition would challenge the report at a future council meeting.
Another councillor said the golden handshake showed there was no proof of wrongdoing in the Harper case.
“We found it quite disturbing. When a Section 56 manager [executive positions] is appointed the responsibility lies with the council, but when Harper had to be given a golden handshake, Mettler took it upon himself,” the councillor said.
The confidential report, seen by The Herald, said, however, the city manager had delegated authority to settle the matter. According to the councillors, the actions were defended by mayor Athol Trollip, who said the metro would pay less with a settlement, rather than proceeding with the disciplinary case.
“Trollip argued that the settlement was the best decision for the council,” another councillor said. “We were told that with this deal the metro would pay less, but there was strong objection.
“We feel that this should have been communicated with us.”
In the report, Mettler said he had agreed to pay Harper his salary for five months, as the disciplinary process would not have concluded by then – saving the city money on legal costs.
“The city manager, notwithstanding very good prospects of success against the CFO, took into consideration the best interest of the municipality in settling the dispute,” Mettler wrote.
He also said because Harper’s contract would only have expired on March 31 next year, the city would have incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
“The amount paid by the municipality to the CFO in the settlement agreement did not amount to fruitless and wasteful expenditure and, on the contrary, it in fact was fruitful expenditure causing a cost saving for the municipality,” Mettler wrote.
He also detailed the reasons for the drawn-out process.