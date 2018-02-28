Opposition parties in council reject plan to make changes to budget

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will have to revert to its original budget after plans to make changes fell flat yesterday as opposition parties rejected the idea.

This means the city will have to spend according to its original budget, which reflected a deficit of R125-million.

The DA-led coalition needed 61 votes to make the changes and adopt the 2017-18 adjustments budget.

The municipality hoped to use the money on a host of new service delivery projects, including money to add to its metro police fleet and public lighting, among other things, before the end of June.

The EFF, ANC, UF, PA, AIC and UDM all voted against the proposed budget changes. The coalition only had 58 votes as there is a vacancy caused by the axing of former Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams.

The original budget has a deficit of R125million, while the adjustments budget reflected a deficit of R25-million.

ANC councillor Rory Riordan said: “In the course of this adjustments budget, the criticism we had in the first budget applies here too.

“The adjustments budget contains no money over three years for any new libraries, sports centres and parks, arts centres, cycle tracks, outdoor gyms and heritage sites – what are our unemployed people meant to do.

“The ignoring of the poor seems to be the consistent policy of this government, we cannot support that,” Riordan said.

Zilindile Vena, of the EFF, said the adjustments budget was proof that the political head of budget and treasury Retief Odendaal did not take the EFF seriously.

“Odendaal has chosen to ignore our demands – and those applied throughout this financial year.

“We did not agree then and thought he would incorporate our demands – but he has failed to do that.” Vena said Odendaal had an agenda. “Odendaal has put R1-million for Ward 1 for public lighting – because of the by-election to be held – and put only R1.3-million for the whole of Uitenhage,” he said.

“Priority was only given to this side, even in the deadliest street of M17 [linking Motherwell to Kwazakhele], there are always fatalities – and it’s still dark – yet you claim this is pro our people.”