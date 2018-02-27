Bay seeks to spend millions on services

But opposition vows not to back budget changes

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be pumping millions of rands into a host of new service delivery projects before the end of June due to improvements in its finances.

This depends, however, on whether or not the changes to the 2017-18 adjustments budget are approved by the council today.

The ANC, EFF and United Front have vowed not to support the adjustments budget, saying it is biased towards affluent areas and fails to provide enough money for informal traders and new jobs.

The coalition needs the support of at least 61 councillors to be able to pass a budget.

The DA and its coalition partners have 58 councillors following the vacancy created when Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams was fired.

The deadline for passing the adjustments budget is tomorrow, failing which the metro would have to spend its money in accordance with the original budget approved in May last year, city manager Johann Mettler said

While there are improvements, the cash-flow problems are far from over as the 2017-18 adjustments budget still reflects a budget deficit, although it is R100-million less than anticipated.

The deficit decreased from an expected R125-million in the original budget to R25-million.

The metro’s political head of budget and treasury, Retief Odendaal, said the extra money came from an improved revenue-collection rate – currently at 94.46% – and income from property rates, which increased after last year’s valuation.

The municipality also saved money by spending less on contracted services – to the tune of R157.4-million – by absorbing 460 security guards who had previously worked for private security firms.

The permanent employment of the security guards and extra plumbers will cost R68-million. Some of the other budget changes are: