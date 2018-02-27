Bay seeks to spend millions on services
But opposition vows not to back budget changes
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be pumping millions of rands into a host of new service delivery projects before the end of June due to improvements in its finances.
This depends, however, on whether or not the changes to the 2017-18 adjustments budget are approved by the council today.
The ANC, EFF and United Front have vowed not to support the adjustments budget, saying it is biased towards affluent areas and fails to provide enough money for informal traders and new jobs.
The coalition needs the support of at least 61 councillors to be able to pass a budget.
The DA and its coalition partners have 58 councillors following the vacancy created when Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams was fired.
The deadline for passing the adjustments budget is tomorrow, failing which the metro would have to spend its money in accordance with the original budget approved in May last year, city manager Johann Mettler said
While there are improvements, the cash-flow problems are far from over as the 2017-18 adjustments budget still reflects a budget deficit, although it is R100-million less than anticipated.
The deficit decreased from an expected R125-million in the original budget to R25-million.
The metro’s political head of budget and treasury, Retief Odendaal, said the extra money came from an improved revenue-collection rate – currently at 94.46% – and income from property rates, which increased after last year’s valuation.
The municipality also saved money by spending less on contracted services – to the tune of R157.4-million – by absorbing 460 security guards who had previously worked for private security firms.
The permanent employment of the security guards and extra plumbers will cost R68-million. Some of the other budget changes are:
- The Mandela Bay Development Agency’s budget has been reduced by R10-million;
- An increase of R13.4-million in the budget for public lighting;
- R13-million will be spent on buying municipal vehicles; and
- R35.7-million will go towards installing electricity in shacks.
Odendaal said if operated efficiently, the metro’s finances would be able to move the institution to where it should be.
“All financial indications over the last 18 months, except for our credit rating, are moving towards a positive direction – liquidity rates, collection rates, cost coverage, which all speak for themselves,” he said at a joint mayoral and budget and treasury meeting yesterday.
The national Treasury has, however, raised a few red flags about the municipality’s adjustments budget after its visit to the city earlier this month.
It identified significant risks which could have an impact on the financial viability of the municipality.
These include the increasing water and electricity losses, a low revenue-collection rate, and a potential water crisis due to the prolonged drought and the nonpayment of disaster relief funding.
It also raised concerns about the unauthorised expenditure of R555.7-million as a result of an actuarial valuation for long-service awards and bonuses; the potential decrease in electricity revenue due to the deal between the municipality and high energy users; and the municipality rendering services on behalf of the province which are either not funded or under-funded.
In a letter to Mettler, the Treasury’s director of local government budget analysis Bernard Mokgabodi wrote that poor economic development remained a key challenge in the metro.
He said the metro’s catalytic projects would hinge on more positive growth.
Odendaal said they would not cut back on expenditure, as directed by Treasury.
“We were not prepared to [cut back on expenditure] because that would have resulted in this institution not being able to provide the necessary services that the people of this metro need,” he said.
Mayor Athol Trollip said at a media conference earlier yesterday that the municipality would have to cut its wage bill.
“Going into the next financial year, we’ll be able to deal with this because it’s not an item that will be there every year.
“But it’s had an impact on remuneration [being] at 35% [of the budget] and the limit here is 30%,” Trollip said.
EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said the R3-million set aside over the next three years for infrastructure for informal traders was not enough.
ANC councillor Rory Riordan said the budget was racially biased.