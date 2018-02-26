‘Many will welcome recall of Masualle’

Premier’s departure no longer a matter of if, but when, says political analyst

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle’s imminent recall from the province’s top job will likely be welcomed by many. This is according to political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni, who believes Masualle’s early departure from the premiership is no longer a matter of if, but when.

Fikeni believes the people of the province long for change, and that Masualle’s fence-sitting style of leadership had exacerbated a negative atmosphere between him and the ANC provincial executive, which reportedly wants him out.

He believes the axe over Masualle’s head would have fallen long ago had the ANC national executive not had its hands full with urgent national matters like recalling Jacob Zuma as president, to deal with premiers’ recalls.

The analyst believes the national executive’s silence on Masualle’s future was more of a strategic approach to avoid its own overload, but with Zuma’s recall now out of the way, that of his provincial counterpart is now imminent.

“The ANC national executive would not have recalled the president of the country and go for a premier at the same time because they have had a lot of weighty issues on their table, but one thing is for sure – we all can see that change is coming in the Eastern Cape,” Fikeni said.

The Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive’s submission to the national executive for Masualle’s departure would be strengthened by its support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential bid before the Nasrec conference.

The SACP, of which Masualle is a central committee member, had taken a hard line against Zuma, but Masualle was silent on the topic.

Also, the provincial executive was now more decisive than when it was led by the cautious, “let me not offend anyone” Masualle.

“Remember, the Eastern Cape was the largest province that was firmly behind the CR17 campaign while other big provinces, like Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, were divided.

“So the provincial executive may want to use that as leverage to demand things.” Fikeni said.