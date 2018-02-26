DA leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a national petition opposing the increase in VAT and has warned that the party will fight antipoor tax increases on all fronts.

Speaking at the launch in Soshanguve‚ Tshwane‚ on Saturday‚ Maimane called Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden budget in parliament on Wednesday “undoubtedly one of the most anti-poor budgets we have ever seen”‚ saying it amounted to an assault on the poor and the jobless.

“Instead of cutting the fat and waste in government – unnecessary expenditure and bloated departments – and focusing on growth‚ the ANC chose to cut spending on services to poor people‚ including funding for housing‚ education‚ policing and local and provincial government‚” he said.

He said the raising of VAT by 1 percentage point meant in effect that South Africans would all be paying 7.14% more tax on everyday goods and services.

“This‚ combined with significant fuel levy increases‚ will make food and transport more expensive.

“It will now be more expensive to be unemployed in South Africa. Life will get harder for the most vulnerable in society over the coming months. “As I have said‚ I will offer President Ramaphosa my support when he takes action that will benefit the country.