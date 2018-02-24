Committee in turmoil over land invasion
A municipal committee descended into disarray yesterday when Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga tried to start a discussion on a controversial land invasion motion – but was promptly shot down by his colleagues.
His criticism of a motion around residents who illegally occupied land in Wells Estate was drowned out by ANC and EFF councillors.
Bhanga opened the meeting by saying he was worried about the extent of land invasions, particularly in the townships, and laid the blame at the ANC’s door.
This comes after ANC councillor Rory Riordan submitted a motion that determined vacant land should be found for people evicted from Wells Estate last year.
The motion was approved by a majority in council on January 25.
But Bhanga said communities were beset with “sharks” invading land as a result of this motion.
“There is anarchy happening in our communities and it is because of the irresponsible motion,” Bhanga said.
ANC councillor Sizwe Jodwana defended the motion, accusing Bhanga of making empty promises of housing delivery.
“We fully support that motion because your department has provided nothing,” Jodwana said.
ANC councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane urged Bhanga to respect the council’s previous resolution, particularly as the item was not on the agenda.
After nearly half an hour of arguments, Bhanga abandoned his plan and turned to the agenda.
After the meeting Bhanga said: “I disagree [with the decision] and I’m going to oppose. I’ll never implement an illegal decision, even if it means I am removed.”