De Lille, aide hand computers to fraud probe investigators

Investigators homed in on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron yesterday.

Bowman Gilfillan attorneys requested access to De Lille and Herron’s computers and e-mails.

The firm has been appointed by the council to investigate allegations of misconduct involving suspended Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

The Whitehead inquiry is looking into allegations of misspent millions‚ tender irregularities and theft which could amount to millions of rands.

De Lille said: “As part of the council resolution on January 5 to appoint an independent investigator to probe various allegations related to the electric bus tender‚ two staff members in my office [and I] voluntarily handed over our computers today as part of the ongoing investigation. “I welcome the investigation and remain committed to cooperating fully with the process.

“The computers handed to Bowman Gilfillan earlier today were returned to my office this afternoon.”