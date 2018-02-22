Poor being punished – Maimane

The ANC is punishing the poor for its mistakes of the last nine years by increasing value added tax (VAT) and personal income tax for low income earners.

That was DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s view after the budget speech yesterday.

Gigaba announced that VAT would be increased for the first time in 25 years from April 1.

Other taxes like pay-as-you-earn for low-income earners and the fuel levy would also rise in 2018-19.

“What was clear is that he asked people today to pay for the errors of the last nine years,” Maimane said.

“The ANC stole money, now poor people are going to have to pay.

“They are going to have to pay for an increase in inflationary pressure‚ an increase in fuel costs which will mean higher transport costs for our people.

“They are going to have to pay for the fact that there are significant cuts in provinces and local governments‚ which means basic services like roads‚ piping water and infrastructure will be affected‚” Maimane said.