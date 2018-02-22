Departments warned over salary ceilings, headcount

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has warned that some government departments are at risk of breaching their public service salary ceilings.

Gigaba said he expected government departments to continue managing carefully how they hired new employees and the salaries of existing staff.

This comes as the state struggles to rein in its public sector wage bill amid plummeting tax revenue.

The government is spending just over R587-billion on its public sector wage bill – and this is projected to rise to R630-billion by 2020.

Gigaba said the compensation ceilings at national and provincial government departments had been reduced by R10-billion last year and it was projected they should not exceed R15-billion in 2018-19.

His budget documents indicate that the government is not budgeting for huge salary increases.